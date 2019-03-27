Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

The north Okanagan and Similkameen may see some flurries on Wednesday, but don’t fret sunny skies are in the forecast.
In the Okanagan: Mainly sun and clouds for the rest of the week.
In the Shuswap: Some rain is expected into the evening, but sun is in the forecast during the day.
In the Similkameen: May see some flurries, but the sun is expected to pull threw and dry up any snow.
Here’s your full weekday weather update:
