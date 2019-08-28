Okanagan sighting not yet ruled out in case of missing Victoria pair found dead

Meanwhile twin brother of deceased believes car never left the Island

The sighting of a missing Victoria couple’s vehicle in Vernon has not been ruled out despite the pair possibly being found dead on Vancouver Island.

James Evans, 23, and 36-year-old Easha Rayel, are believed to be the people found deceased in a crashed BMW off of the Pat Bay Highway near Saanich on Saturday, Aug. 24.

“We believe we had a confirmed sighting in Vernon,” said Sidney-North Saanich RCMP Const. Meighan de Pass.

The department confirmed that Evans’ blue 2002 BMW 325i was in Vernon on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 12.

READ MORE: Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon

Meanwhile, Evans’ identical twin brother, Zach, believes the pair died the same day they were last seen.

He said his brother was last seen on Aug. 9 around 8 p.m. by some friends at a Chevron gas station in Sidney. Zach logged into his brother’s Facebook account and saw that his last message had been sent at 11 p.m. that night. He believes he may have picked up Rayel shortly after and was heading north towards his mother’s house, which was near the ferry terminal when the accident occurred.

The dark blue BMW was travelling northbound on Highway 17 when it veered off the highway just north of McDonald Road, and plunged down a deep ravine. Sidney-North Saanich RCMP said the vehicle was obscured by thick, natural brush. They believe the bodies to be that of Rayel and Evans.

Now in the hands of BC Coroner Service, RCMP said they can’t comment on how long the vehicle was there. That does little to comfort Evans, who believes police efforts were wasted on what he says was a false sighting in Vernon.

“It’s just horrible that the police tried focusing their efforts and power in Vernon on this false statement but could have done a better job focusing in Sidney, closer to home.”

Until the coroner can confirm how long the bodies were at the crash site, RCMP are still not ruling out the Vernon sighting.

“We haven’t disproven that either at this time,” said de Pass, adding that it is a sad turn of events.

“Unfortunately not everything works out, we were hoping that they were up there (Vernon) travelling.”

– with files from Nina Grossman, Black Press Media

READ MORE: Police criticized in case of B.C. man found dead weeks after being reported missing

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents
Next story
Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Just Posted

CSRD open house to focus on Centennial Field

Questions from public will be answered at Sept. 12 event at Shuswap Lake Estates

Arts and culture funding denied by Shuswap voters

CSRD alternative approval process fails with 1,412 voters opposed

Column: Questions and answers about Centennial Field

Directors Notes by Electoral Area C Director Paul Demenok

Forty-years of service: Celebration planned for construction of Salmon Arm church

St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church built on original church site in 1979.

Shuswap residents without power after protesting smart meter installation

For 10 years Sunnybrae couple have to keep older meter, now without power

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

RCMP names Penticton’s next top cop to replace Supt. Ted De Jager

Insp. Brian Hunter will be the Penticton RCMP detachment commander

Seller’s Market returns to film in Okanagan

Seller’s Market pairs up with Haven Mattress for the next season

Okanagan sighting not yet ruled out in case of missing Victoria couple found dead

Meanwhile twin brother of deceased believes car never left the Island

Okanagan pilot takes another crack at being Maxim’s next cover girl

Brandi Hansen still advocates inner beauty is what matters, plans to donate all of the prize money

Programs to help Salmon Arm seniors stay healthy

SASCU Recreation Centre provides Choose to Move and ActivAge for adults 65 years and older

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Summerland Seniors Village holds poker run

Classic cars featured in poker run event

Most Read