The David E. Kampe Tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital is set to open to the public in 100 days. Brennan Phillips/Penticton Western

Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District tax burden unchanged this year

Draft budget presented at board meeting on Feb. 20

The tax burden for the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District will remain the same as last year, according to figures presented in the hospital district’s draft budget.

The draft budget was presented on Feb. 20 and calls for total revenue of $12,035,140. While this amount is considerably lower than last year’s revenue of $20,164,000, the tax request amount remains unchanged.

The total tax amount this year is $6,447,140, as it was in 2019.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget nearly $58 million

The average cost per household is estimated at $111.69.

Penticton’s share of the tax requisition is just over 40 per cent, or $2,613,694.

Summerland will contribute slightly more than 13 per cent, with a total of $866,261. For Osoyoos, the amount is $526,674, or just over eight per cent, while Oliver’s share is $311,876, or slightly less than five per cent. Princeton will contribute $171,760, ore around 2.7 per cent and Keremeos will contribute $69,582, or a little more than one per cent.

The remainder of the taxation amount will come from the Penticton Indian Band and the nine electoral areas.

In addition to the money collected by taxation, the regional district budget includes $180,000 from other income, $3,935,000 transferred from reserves and $1,473,000 from debenture proceeds.

The amount from debenture proceeds has varied in recent years. In 2018, it was close to $26 million and last year it was $8.1 million.

The expenditures this year include $67,515 for salaries and honorariums, $7,864,700 for capital grants, $1,473,000 for the patient care tower, $11,200 in miscellaneous expenses, $1,635,040 for MFA debt repayment and $983,685 to be transferred to reserves.

Health

