Elena Gaskell hits the rails at SilverStar Mountain Resort’s terrain park. (SilverStar Photo)

Okanagan ski hills highlighted on website’s ‘most affordable’ list

HomeToGo looks at rentals, lift passes, accommodations and food to compile list of Top 50

SilverStar Mountain Resort has landed the fourth spot on HomeToGo’s 50 Most Affordable Ski Resorts in North America.

The list was compiled by comparing the average price for accommodations and the latest prices for lift tickets, ski and equipment rentals and lunch for one on the slopes across the continent.

Marmot Basin Ski Resort in Alberta came in the No. 1 spot with a total of $234.68. Bolton Valley Resort, Vt., and Lake Louise Ski Resort coming in second and third with $274.79 and $283.12 respectively.

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort follows up the popular Alberta ski area with a 68-cent difference.

Revelstoke Mountain took the eighth spot with the total ringing in at $330.96 and was also crowned Longest Way Down with its 5,620 vertical feet of lift-serviced terrain.

Kelowna’s Big White Mountain also made the list on the No. 12 spot with the total coming to $345.15.

The ski rental price includes intermediate skis, boots and poles for one person and lift ticket prices are based on Feb. 22, 2020, prices and may include discounts that were offered to customers who purchased in advance as prices were researched in fall 2019.

Lunch is based on a regular cheeseburger-and-fries combo recorded on Yelp, while accommodations are based on a per-night four-person vacation rental found on HomeToGo nearby the resort.

