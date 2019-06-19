Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

It’s not the way Jaki Beck wants to get woken up mid-week.

The Southward Medical Supplies employee got a call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 from the store’s alarm company, saying police were on-site investigating a break-in.

“Someone smashed the front window with a rock,” said Beck. “I thought maybe they had been trying to get money but then I realized they had grabbed an electric bike from inside the front door. It’s gone.”

The bike, electric green in colour with black racks on both the front and back of the bike, is a Surface 604 Boar brand.

Beck said two days ago the staff had been leary of a man in the store asking questions about the bike and who was looking through the store window at closing time.

It’s believed the theft occurred around 5:45 a.m.

READ ALSO: Vernon board company victim of smash-and-grab

A company van window was smashed while parked in the surrounding lot and a tool box was stolen.

“I don’t think we’re being targeted, it’s a general sense of what’s happening around town,” said Beck. “A number of my friends have had their mountain bikes stolen lately.”

Police do have a file on Wednesday’s theft. Anybody with any information can call the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment at 250-545-7171, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Just Posted

Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

Two separate incidents in recent weeks result in drug-related arrests.

Beekeepers from Argentina find sweet success in Shuswap

Honey Onyx Apiary is hoping to increase its operations by 200 hives this year

Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

As of 6:50 a.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: chance of rain

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight

Life’s work of talented Salmon Arm sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Snow is expected on the Okanagan connector and thunderstorms across the Valley

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Funds needed for special diving team to find missing Okanagan kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz was last seen on Okanagan Lake May 17

In 2019, 21 fires in Vernon to Penticton zone have been human caused, some linked to cigarette butts

Lake Country councillors want stricter regulations, more signage on public smoking

Okanagan school digs up $2,500 recycling prize

Kalamalka Secondary students recognized for establishing a new culture of recycling

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Spikeball tournament sets up for Okanagan summer

The tournament for the four-player beach game comes July 13 in Kelowna

Driver loses tire while behind the wheel after lug-nut thief strikes in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two reports of lug-nut tampering in the city this month

Most Read