Okanagan Springs Brewery drafts $11.2M expansion plan

Vernon’s Okanagan Spring Brewery in partnership with Sleeman Breweries Ltd. has announced an $11.2-million expansion to the facility. (Google Maps)

Vernon’s brewery has announced a major expansion.

Okanagan Spring Brewery will conduct an $11.2-million expansion over the next two years to increase the brewery’s capacity in order to meet growing consumer demand in Western Canada.

The deal was announced in partnership by Okanagan Spring Brewery and Sleeman Breweries Ltd.

“This investment will allow us to satisfy the growing demand for cans in this market while supporting our continued brewing legacy here in Vernon,” said Russel Larnder, director of operations at Okanagan Spring Brewery. “The incremental capacity will also support the production of new initiatives such as our Terrace Mountain Session IPA that will raise funds for our local Canadian Red Cross in preventing and providing relief of B.C. wildfires.”

The expansion is expected to begin this summer and will include increased cellar capacity, increased bright beer capacity, and an upgrade to the brewhouse filtration system. The added square footage and increased brewing capacity will improve the brewery’s operational efficiencies and productivity.

“We’re all very excited about the continued success and growth Okanagan Spring is experiencing in Western Canada,” said Dave Klaassen, vice-president of operations and logistics at Sleeman Breweries Ltd. “We believe in supporting our regional businesses across Canada and are confident this will have a positive impact on the local economy in Vernon.”

The brewery expects to see positive impacts from this investment by mid-2022 with full project completion by the spring of 2023.

