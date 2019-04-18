Mazu’s team, provided to us by Mazu Family Tech Company

Okanagan start-up asks Ottawa to protect kids online

Mazu’s online petition to protect children while online is over halfway to it’s goal of 500 signatures

Children are some of the most active users on the internet; however the web can be a dangerous place kids.

Making the internet safer for children is the number one priority for a Kelowna start-up and if enough people sign a petition this local company will fulfill it’s goal.

Mazu has launched a Privacy and Data Protection petition, to go before the House of Commons, to help protect children’s privacy and safety while browsing the web.

Tech founder and creator of Mazu, Janice Taylor said Canada currently has no regulations in place to ensure the security of youth.

READ MORE: Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

“This petition is really some of the first legislation for children’s digital rights. The hopes for this petition is to raise awareness and conversation to really put in some protections in place for the future, right now there isn’t any. There isn’t anything when the children enter any of these digital spaces; what happens to their information, but also further to that if there are any incidents there isn’t any kind of legal recourse, there isn’t a lot of protection for them in place,” said the creator of Mazu, Janice Taylor.

Taylor said, Mazu founded the idea by mirroring the United States Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

READ MORE: Okanagan tech company Mazu jeopardized by stalled funding, says owner

“We started looking at what the U.S. is doing with COPPA and then we started looking the United Kingdom and Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and there’s lots of protections happening around data and privacy and then we looked at Canada and realized we don’t have one and we thought we have to lead this,” said Taylor.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr is also on board with the petition.

“As the tech industry evolves, so must the regulations around children’s digital rights and safety. I’m proud to support this petition and the effort to create a safer online space for kids,” he said.

READ MORE: Kelowna website finds financial life support

Statistics posted on Mazu’s website state 71 per cent of teens admitted to hiding online activities from parents and 87 per cent of bullied teens were targeted on facebook.

Mazu has set a goal to get 500 signatures on their online petition.

Here is what the tech company plans to do if they reach their goal.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination
Next story
Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

Just Posted

Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Opponents to proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley ranch will air concerns at city hall

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Landfill within cemetary one of the challenges looked at by CSRD’s Ben Van Nostrand

Zoning change to ease plans for housing for homeless in Salmon Arm

Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing

Easter dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Clients of the Gospel Mission are in for an Easter feast.

Okanagan start-up asks Ottawa to protect kids online

Mazu’s online petition to protect children while online is over halfway to it’s goal of 500 signatures

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

B.C. RCMP arrest foreign national in connection to airport thefts

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Snow falling at Big White near season’s end

Big White is open until April 22

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Letter: Writer hopes Alberta will turn off the tap, teach B.C. a lesson

So glad to see Jason Kenney get elected in Alberta and hope… Continue reading

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Most Read