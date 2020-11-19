Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)

Okanagan students power through deadlines together online

Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination

Okanagan College is helping its students overcome procrastination with the help of pizza, all from the comfort of your home.

A long-standing Okanagan College tradition, Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination to the curb and get assignments in on time.

In recent years, the event which began in Penticton, has spread to multiple campuses. In previous years, students would converge on campus for a late-night cram session, surrounded by faculty, librarians and Success Centre coordinators who would help with final assignments, papers and projects due at the end of the term.

“We would have students on campus in their pyjamas, studying late into the night, while connecting with friends over a slice of pizza and relieving stress by doing yoga,” said Eva Gavaris, a librarian at the Penticton campus.

“Long Night Against Procrastination was fun and productive, and we know students always looked forward to it,” said Frances Greenslade, English Department faculty member who brought the first Long Night to OC in 2015.

“This tradition had to continue, despite the pandemic – so we’re adapting the event so students can have the experience at home.”

READ MORE: Kelowna filmmaker’s short film goes international

On Thursday, Nov. 26, Okanagan College students can log onto an online platform where they can join breakout rooms for help from professors, librarians and Success Centre coordinators.

The first 50 students who show up online will be provided free pizza vouchers to fuel their studies. Study breaks and stress-busting activities like yoga and meditation will be offered, and a prize draw will be held every hour starting at 8 p.m.

The entire session is free for Okanagan College students. Just register to receive the event link here.

READ MORE: B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident at Kelowna apartment
Next story
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

Just Posted

Traffic delays can be expected due to blasting as part of the highway project near Chase. (Drive BC image)
Blasting near Chase could lead to Trans-Canada Highway delays

Drive BC reports delays of up to 20 minutes.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department is putting on a toy drive this year. Donations can be dropped off at the fire halls on Dec. 5. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Fire Department organizing toy drive for less fortunate families

Firefighters will be collecting donations of gifts for SAFE Society, Shuswap Family Centre

Red Rain.
Morning Start: Red rain once fell in India

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

Privacy is cited as one of the reasons why more details are not provided regarding the location of coronavirus outbreaks in smaller communities in B.C. such as Salmon Arm. (Image by Gerd Altmann, Pixabay)
COVID-19: Privacy cited as one reason for lack of details on Shuswap cases

Residents urged to take appropriate precautions as coronavirus present throughout Interior Health

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fire crews at an apartment building on Bernard Ave. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident at Kelowna apartment

The incident took place Thursday morning inside a residence on Bernard Avenue

School District 23 (SD23) is confident they are doing everything they can do to reduce the number of COVID-19 transmissions within their schools. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘Schools are safe’: Okanagan school district doing everything it can to curb virus

SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal stressed schools are safe

Sun-FM in Vernon is changing its format to country music as of 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The change has cost the station’s three live on-air personalities their jobs.(Google Maps)
Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan students power through deadlines together online

Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Most Read