Okanagan Tattoo Show postponed due to COVID-19

The show was to take place in July in Kelowna

The Okanagan Tattoo Show that was to take place in July, has been postponed to 2021.

Organizers explained they hoped the wouldn’t have to cancel this year’s show but due to social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, they found it necessary.

“We are all in the same boat, this situation is trying for everyone in the tattoo community. We ask for understanding and patience while going through this process,” organizers stated on Instagram.

All tattoo artists who booked a booth for the event will be refunded in the coming months.

“I’m sure most artists can use the money right now. Please support your favourite tattoo artists from the past shows as almost all are off work and could use your support. We hope to see you all in Kelowna next year for an absolutely epic show.”

The show traditionally takes place at the Kelowna Curling Club each summer.

Coronavirus