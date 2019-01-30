Okanagan theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested a theft suspect after attempting to evade police by acting as a patron in a local restaurant.

Police responded to a theft in progress just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, from a downtown business in the 3300 block of 30th Avenue. Officers were advised the suspect attempted to take cash from a till, but when confronted by staff, the suspect returned the money to an employee.

The owner of the business then followed the suspect’s direction of travel, providing updates to police. The suspect was found by officers attempting to hide in a booth at Earl’s Restaurant.

RELATED: Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

A Vernon woman, 33, was arrested for theft and transported back to the RCMP detachment. A search of the woman resulted in finding a small pocket knife and drug paraphernalia.

“The RCMP does not recommend putting yourself at risk when an incident like this should occur by attempting to follow or apprehend a suspect. It’s not worth the risk when you don’t know who you are dealing with,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

RELATED: Vernon RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

“This particular business owner was smart to keep a good distance away, but able to give a clear direction of travel and the last known location of the suspect to police.”

The woman was held in custody to appear in court on Jan. 24 on charges relating to theft, obstruction, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a probation order. She was later released from custody with no charge.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parts of Midwest colder than Antarctica during deep freeze

Just Posted

Police investigating armed robbery of liquor store

Salmon Arm RCMP say suspect wearing dark clothes, blonde wig, fled scene on a BMX bike

Salmon Arm, regional district join forces to provide dog control

Commissionaires BC will prove dog control, Enderby’s animal shelter to house impounded dogs

Add your voice on rec centre options

Open house at SASCU Rec Centre includes info, Q&A and free swim

Larch Hills skiers top rankings in second round of Teck BC Cup

Shuswap skiers take first in several categories, beat personal best times

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Okanagan theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

Community transition teams set up in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Port Coquitlam

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Snapshot: Friendly crawlie

Madex Davies faces his fears by handling Sammy the tarantula Saturday, Jan.… Continue reading

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Most Read