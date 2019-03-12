Facebook

Okanagan town uses Bob Ross to paint picture of pothole situation

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

The District of Lake Country posted an amusing response after a resident posted on Facebook regarding “three bedroom, two bathroom” potholes in the district.

“Slow down on your Tuesday morning commute! The fresh snow covered over some of the three bedroom, two bathroom potholes out there and even some of the bachelor suite size new ones that have opened up during the recent freeze/thaw cycle can be a problem if you are driving too fast for the conditions,” the district wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

The post also contained a meme of the famous artist Bob Ross.

“Oh, and there’s another happy little pothole. He needs a friend, we’ll give him a few orange barrels,” the meme said.

