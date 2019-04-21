Okanagan township’s open burning winds down

Open burning in the Township of Spallumcheen concludes April 30 and resumes Nov. 1. (Black Press - file photo)

With open burning season dwindling, the Township of Spallumcheen is reminding residents of open air burning regulations that were amended in February.

The changes were made after recommendations from Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings due to the region’s warmer climate requiring the need to amend the regulations.

Please note that campfires are exempt as long as there isn’t a campfire ban issued in the North Okanagan, and the following requirements are met:

• no larger than 0.5 meters in height and 0.5 meters in width;

• contained in a non-combustible base with edging to be used for cooking, recreational or ceremonial purposes, and;

• burn dry untreated wood only. Please ensure you stay informed of any campfire bans implemented in the Township of Spallumcheen due to hazardous conditions.

Persons in violation of the township’s burning regulations may be subject to Municipal Ticket Information fines up to $2,000. Residents are reminded that “Burning Barrels” are not permitted at any time within the Township of Spallumcheen.

READ ALSO: Spallumcheen’s open burning bylaw ignites debate

The Kamloops Fire Centre provides notification regarding campfire bans in the local media and on their website at www.bcwildfire.ca/hprScripts/WildfireNews/Bans.asp.

For emergencies relating to lives, structure or hillside fires contact 9-1-1. Please ensure you report the address (location), type of fire, and time.

For illegal burning, please contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department at 250-546-6708 and e-mail the township office at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca with the location, address, and type of fire. Please try and submit photos for proof of illegal burning due to investigation attendance may take time.

It is important that the volunteers are involved only in serious emergencies to which the township appreciates your cooperation.

Further information can be accessed by contacting the township office at 250-546-3013 or the township website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.