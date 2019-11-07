(Courtney Hesse, community market manager and Ray Warren, RBC VP commercial banking present cheque to Jeremy Lugowy, corporate giving manager with United Way SIBC. Contributed)

Okanagan United Way youth tech program gets $20,000 donation

The funding comes from the RBC Future Launch program in Kelowna

A Kelowna tech program which helps disadvantage youth, CODEanagan, has received some local funding.

The RBC Foundation has made a $20,000 donation towards helping youth succeed in the new tech-centered economy.

The RBC Future Launch program will help fund the The United Way SIBC giving program.

With the United Way’s allocation, the the funds will go towards CODEanagan and its partnership with Accelerate Okanagan, Okanagan College and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, and will set up boot camps and mentorships for youth looking to pursue careers in the tech sector.

READ MORE: Kangaroo Creek puts peacocks up for adoption in Lake Country

READ MORE: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cannabis products removed from Princeton store shelves after visits from RCMP
Next story
Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Offences took place between December 2018 and September 2019

Salmon Arm veteran’s love for Canada endures

Dean Rownd enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1942, assigned to the HMCS Saint John.

Lead not a concern for Salmon Arm water system but could be in older homes

Running tap could be solution, testing available from Kelowna company

Sicamous wildfire mitigation will open recreation opportunities

Project will remove fire fuels from a forested slope just east of the district.

Salmon Arm man represents himself in securities trial

Richard Good alleged to have contravened 2007 BC Securities Commission life-time trading ban

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Construction activity busy in Summerland

Since beginning of 2019, 188 building permits worth $35,178,800 have been issued

Cannabis products removed from Princeton store shelves after visits from RCMP

Police seized a quantity of illegal cannabis products at a local business… Continue reading

Okanagan United Way youth tech program gets $20,000 donation

The funding comes from the RBC Future Launch program in Kelowna

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Most Read