Okanagan United Way youth tech program gets $20,000 donation

The funding comes from the RBC Future Launch program in Kelowna

(Courtney Hesse, community market manager and Ray Warren, RBC VP commercial banking present cheque to Jeremy Lugowy, corporate giving manager with United Way SIBC. Contributed)

A Kelowna tech program which helps disadvantage youth, CODEanagan, has received some local funding.

The RBC Foundation has made a $20,000 donation towards helping youth succeed in the new tech-centered economy.

The RBC Future Launch program will help fund the The United Way SIBC giving program.

With the United Way’s allocation, the the funds will go towards CODEanagan and its partnership with Accelerate Okanagan, Okanagan College and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, and will set up boot camps and mentorships for youth looking to pursue careers in the tech sector.

