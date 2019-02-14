Okanagan vice principal to stand trial for assault

A vice principal at Mount Boucherie Secondary will stand trial later this year on the charge of assault causing bodily harm.
Duane Thachyk is scheduled for a full trial starting June 7 for an incident alleged to have occurred Oct. 13, 2018.
According to court documents it’s a K file, which means the accused and complainant are family members.
Little more is known about the allegations.
A call has been made to the school district to learn more about Thachyk and his current status at the school.
