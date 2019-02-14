Okanagan vice principal to stand trial for assault

Duane Thachyk is scheduled for a full trial starting June 7

A vice principal at Mount Boucherie Secondary will stand trial later this year on the charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Duane Thachyk is scheduled for a full trial starting June 7 for an incident alleged to have occurred Oct. 13, 2018.

According to court documents it’s a K file, which means the accused and complainant are family members.

READ ALSO: DIFFERENT MOUNT BOUCHERIE TEACHER FACES CHARGES

Little more is known about the allegations.

A call has been made to the school district to learn more about Thachyk and his current status at the school.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Apartment evicts tenants after water damage near UBC Okanagan
Next story
Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Just Posted

Skier fights against ‘dangerous’ snowmobiles on cross-country trails

Sledders in designated non-motorized vehicle areas create hazardous conditions in Shuswap

Domestic, feral cats implicated in steep decline of songbirds

Committee to help save Shuswap songbirds through education

‘Everybody’s drowning right now’: B.C. fruit industry struggling

Increase to miminum wage and adjustments to piece rates could affect seasonal workers

The Okanagan has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Achy Breaky Heart was a clear winner in the votes on FaceBook

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

When creativity snowballs: Check out these weird winter wonders

Canadians making the best of all of this snow

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Okanagan chef prepares special lunch for store after break-in

Kelowna’s James Holmes cooked up a storm to help brighten the employee’s day

Love and marriage? Not in this B.C. town

Princeton city councillor suggests the reason might be Netflix

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

Most Read