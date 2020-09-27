Okanagan whisky lottery adds new twists

The annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery’s immensely popular Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky Lottery has added some new twists.

Responding to consumer feedback, where a large number of participants have requested to be able to purchase more than one bottle, the company has listened.

“Over the years, a large number of you have requested to be able to purchase more than one bottle if selected in the lottery. Most citing that they wished to have one unopened in their whisky collection and one for their enjoyment,” said Okanagan Spirits. “This year in an effort to support this request we decided that instead of increasing the number of winning names released, we would instead allow those lucky individuals whose names were selected in the lottery to purchase up to two full-size bottles (or four mickey size bottles).”

All winning names for the lottery will be drawn on Monday, Sept. 28, but due to the logistics involved in carrying out an organized and timely delivery, the company will be releasing the winning names in four batches, with a quarter of the names being released on Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 8 and Oct. 13.

“So remember to keep checking your inboxes (and spam folders) because if your name is not announced in the first batch you still have three more chances to find out you were a winner,” said the company.

This year Okanagan Spirits is also giving lottery winners an added bonus by allowing them an advance opportunity to get their hands on a bottle of this year’s Cask Strength Laird of Fintry if their name is selected for the Lottery Laird. (The general release on any remaining bottles of Cask Strength Laird is scheduled for Nov. 5.)

You only have access to an advanced bottle of Cask Strength if you also purchase a lottery winning Original Laird. This is an added bonus for those that love all things Laird.

Every release of Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry creates such demand that thousands of whisky fans enter the Laird Lottery hoping to win the opportunity to buy a bottle of the coveted whisky.

You can enter here to have a chance at the lottery if you haven’t already done so .

