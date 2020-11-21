Okanagan winery temporarily closes after guest tests positive for COVID-19

A West Kelowna winery has closed its doors for 48 hours after a guest tested positive for COVID-19. (Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery)

A West Kelowna winery has closed its doors for 48 hours after a guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery, as well as their Modest Butcher Kitchen & Market is now closed to the public, effective immediately.

The winery explained in a release on their website that a guest who dined with them Nov. 14, has tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Orchard Manor care home in Kelowna

“We have just been notified of the exposure today (Nov. 20). We are taking precautions to have staff tested and do a deep clean of the entire building,” states the winery.

Management explained that they felt it best to halt guests from entering the building, in order to do their part of flattening the curve.

They say they are proud of the measures they have put in place to protect staff, and the local community, “but feel this step is pertinent to keep everyone safe.”

If current ongoing COVID-19 tests come back negative, Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery will be reopening at 5 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 22) for dinner.

READ MORE: New public health orders result in changes to City of Kelowna services

READ MORE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna’s KLO Middle School

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus