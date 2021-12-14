Vernon North Okanagan say one woman died in hospital after a mid-afternoon collision with a semi truck in Vernon Monday, Dec. 13. (File photo)

Okanagan senior dies as result of collision

Woman, 82, succumbs to injuries from two-vehicle collision involving semi truck Monday, Dec. 13, in Vernon

A motor-vehicle collision on 27th Street claimed the life of a Vernon woman Monday afternoon, Dec. 13.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 27th Street in Vernon for a two-vehicle collision. The collision involved a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 and a white commercial transport truck.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest the Toyota entered the intersection eastbound on 53rd Avenue and was struck by the semi-truck, which was travelling north on 27th Street.

The driver and lone occupant of the Toyota, an 82-year old woman from Vernon, was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Services and was later declared deceased in hospital.

“On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, I want to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const.e Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

While a number of witnesses remained on scene, police are asking any drivers who may have been in the area at the time to review their dash cams. If you do have video of the collision, or you witnessed the collision and have not yet already spoken to police, please contact Const. Ryan Carey of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file number 2021-23401.

