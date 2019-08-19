Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

RCMP catch up with suspect following gas station robbery earlier this month

Deadpool didn’t evade Vernon RCMP.

A 19-year-old Vernon man is in custody following a gas station robbery earlier this month where the suspect was described as wearing a Deadpool mask and brandishing a weapon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the late-night Aug. 1 robbery at a gas station in the 2400 block of 34th Street.

“As a result of the initial media release to the public, police received many viable tips and a suspect was identified,” said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized items pertaining to the investigation. The teen was arrested by police and remains in custody. The matter is currently before the courts.

