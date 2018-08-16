Olalla fire grows to 50 hectares

A wildfire near Olalla is currently not threatening and structures

A wildfire near Olalla is currently not threatening any structures but is now classified as out of control and has grown to 50 hectares.

Shelley Zupp, BC Wildfire Service information officer, said neither Olalla or Lower Similkameen Indian Band lands are in danger at this point. The fire is located 19 kilometres down the Olalla forest service road.

Related: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan-Similkameen

“Air tankers boxed the wildfire in yesterday, so they put retardant around the fire completely surrounding it,” said Zupp.

There was some growth on multiple flanks yesterday evening and BC Wildfire Service has crews on the ground now with eight more firefighters coming to assist. Three helicopters are also assisting by bucketing water.

