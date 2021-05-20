Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. A trio of independent experts who had for years advised the B.C. government on forest management has released new mapping aimed at spurring the province to quickly defer logging in old-growth forests at risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. A trio of independent experts who had for years advised the B.C. government on forest management has released new mapping aimed at spurring the province to quickly defer logging in old-growth forests at risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Old-growth forest experts release map urging B.C. to act quickly on logging deferrals

Experts say 1.3 million hectares of old forests fit the criteria outlined in provincial report

A trio of independent experts who had for years advised the B.C. government on forest management has released new mapping aimed at spurring the province to quickly defer logging in at-risk old-growth forests.

The mapping identifies about 1.3 million hectares of old forests with high ecological value, which the experts sayfits the criteria for deferral outlined in a report on old-growth management led by a provincially appointed panel.

A smaller portion of that area overlaps with existing cutting permits and the province has the tools to temporarily defer logging in those forests at immediate risk, said biologist Rachel Holt.

The mapping based on publicly available provincial data shows where the biggest, tallest old forests are protected and the much larger areas where they are not, said Holt, who has served on B.C.’s Forest Practices Board.

It also shows the vast area of forested land across B.C. that’s already been harvested, she said, leaving behind tiny pockets of the best old growth.

“Less than three per cent of the old growth that remains is the high, big productivity, big forests that people think about,” she said. “And more than 80 per cent of the old growth that remains is the low-productivity, small-treed, small-statured forest (at) high elevation, or it’s bog forest.”

The same goes for protected areas that are “highly biased toward the lower-productivity forest, not the higher-productivity forest,” Holt said.

The mapping should serve as a blueprint for the province as it figures out which at-risk old growth should be set aside from logging while it shifts its management of old forests into a sustainable system, she said.

Holt worked with researcher Karen Price and registered professional forester Dave Daust to produce the map and she said all three have been part of working groups and advised the province on old-growth forests.

The researchers suggest their map should be augmented with old-growth areas identified as culturally important by Indigenous nations.

The Forests Ministry said in a statement it is currently reviewing the mapping and exploring further deferrals “through engagement with Indigenous nations, and in alignment with the old-growth report.”

B.C. has pledged to implement the report by the panel that it received last year, which urged the government to act within six months to put harvesting on hold in old forest ecosystems at the highest risk of permanent biodiversity loss.

Last fall, it temporarily deferred logging in 196,000 hectares of old-growth in nine different areas.

But Holt said those deferrals tended to cover lower-productivity forests that were largely not at risk and didn’t meet the old-growth panel’s criteria.

The initial nine deferral areas were identified “where conflicts had occurred in the past,” the ministry said in an email. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy has said previously the province was able to act quickly in those areas because it had already been working with nearby Indigenous nations.

Squamish Nation councillor Khelsilem said the province is not offering First Nations the option to defer first and then begin discussions on how to pivot to sustainable forestry and ecotourism opportunities, for example.

The nation was recently able to secure an interim deferral in one cutblock in its territory on the Sunshine Coast after an assessment of cultural, archeological and ecological value, Khelsilem said.

The province should support nations that don’t have the resources to conduct such assessments over vast areas, the councillor said.

The new mapping will be considered as part of the province’s analysis to help determine further deferral of old growth, the ministry said.

“Our initial observation is that this map takes a different approach to the identification of old growth areas for possible deferral than was recommended by the old growth strategic review panel,” it said.

B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau reacted to the expert mapping in a statement Wednesday, saying the NDP government has the tools it needs to take action to protect ancient forests and “all that’s lacking is political will.”

“Deferrals are an essential tool to maintain options in a time of crisis,” she said. “You can’t build a new framework for protection while you log the last of what’s left.”

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

— Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

RELATED: B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Environmentforestry

Previous story
New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Absolutely beautiful’: Albertans line up at U.S. border for COVID-19 vaccinations

Just Posted

Shuswap Hospital Foundation volunteers and supporters were at the Mall at Piccadilly on Thursday, May 20, 2021, for the last day of the Have-A-Heart Radiothon fundraiser, part of the foundation's campaign to equip Salmon Arm's hospital with a new CT scanner and mammography unit. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Hospital Foundation fundraiser finale at Salmon Arm mall

Have-A-Heart Radiothon fundraiser ends today

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen vehicles in Tappen on May 19, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP recover recreational vehicles, industrial equipment

Variety of vehicles discovered in Tappen, suspects questioned but no charges laid yet

Salmon Arm Secondary student Mackenzie Richards was awarded a $40,000 scholarship by the The Cmolik Foundation. (Contributed)
Hard work and perseverence helps land Salmon Arm student a $40,000 scholarship

MacKenzie Richards to receive funding through the The Cmolik Foundation

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

John McLeod has been a longtime member of the City of Salmon Arm’s Environmental Advisory Committe and the Agricultural Advisory Committee. McLeod’s family has been farming in Salmon Arm since 1911. (File photo)
Longtime member of two City of Salmon Arm committees receives accolades

John McLeod says it’s time for new blood, fresh faces

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. A trio of independent experts who had for years advised the B.C. government on forest management has released new mapping aimed at spurring the province to quickly defer logging in old-growth forests at risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Old-growth forest experts release map urging B.C. to act quickly on logging deferrals

Experts say 1.3 million hectares of old forests fit the criteria outlined in provincial report

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Alistair Waters/Capital News file)
Kelowna implements safety measures ahead of May long weekend

Safety education ambassadors will be back in popular Kelowna areas beginning this weekend

Bailey, a Brittany Spaniel who turns five in June, was attacked by a coyote while walking with her owner on a Thomson Flats trail on May 17. (Contributed)
Dog rushed to vet after coyote attack on Kelowna trail

The woman was walking her dog in the Thomson Flats trails area when the coyote attacked

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

Two suspects were caught on camera breaking and entering into a Bottom Wood Lake Road condo's parkade May 4, 2021. (Crime Stoppers)
Thieves nab tires from Lake Country parkade

Crime Stoppers, RCMP seek information on suspects in May 4th break and enter

FILE – Linda Mantel with Glide Harm Reduction shows a strip that determines whether fentanyl is in a user’s heroin at a safe injection site simulation at Glide Memorial Church’s Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

BC Emergency Health Services says frontline workers responded to 146 overdose patients

Most Read