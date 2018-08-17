Approximate location of wildfire at Old Tom Creek. Map from BC Wildfire Service.

Old Tom Creek wildfire grows to 144 hectares

Difficult terrain and weather challenging crews at Old Tom Creek wildfire

The wildfire burning seven kilometres west of Olalla at Old Tom Creek is currently listed at 144 hectares.

The fire is classified as out of control and was discovered on Aug. 15.

Ground crews, helicopters, air tankers and heavy equipment made good progress establishing control lines on Aug. 16 and will continue that endeavour throughout today.

The area will likely have poor visibility due to smoke. Difficult terrain and erractic fire behaviour due to topography and weather are proving to be challenges facing crews.

