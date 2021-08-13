Oliver businessman charged in immigration scandal to plead guilty

Randhir Toor of Oliver will return to court Nov. 5 with an intention of pleading guilty

Two businessmen accused of immigration fraud will be back in court next week and again in November.

Surinder ‘Paul’ Singla of Penticton and Randhir ‘Randy’ Singh Toor of Oliver were charged in 2020 as part of a criminal investigation into a large immigration fraud network.

Toor, who is facing 18 counts of providing or attempting to provide counsel to misrepresent, 10 counts of owning a firearm without a license or registration and one count of owning an unauthorized non-firearm, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5, with an intention of pleading guilty according to court documents.

His company, Toor Vineyards, is also charged with seven counts of providing or attempting to provide counsel to misrepresent.

Singla is facing 10 charges for counselling or attempting to counsel misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. He was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11, and will be back on Aug. 17 to fix a date for his own trial.

In 2018, the Singla Brothers Holdings office, also Singla’s home, was raided by members of the Canadian Border Service agency.

The charges against Singla and Toor were part of an investigation that led to further charges being laid against other individuals in the Lower Mainland.

None of the allegations against the two Okanagan men have been proven in court.

