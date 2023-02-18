Oliver council approved a grant of $2,500 to help displaced families from Ukraine settle in the South Okanagan. (File photo)

Oliver council approved a grant of $2,500 to help displaced families from Ukraine settle in the South Okanagan. (File photo)

Oliver council grants more than $2k to help Ukrainians settle in the South Okanagan

At least six displaced Ukrainian families have recently come to Oliver, says Greg Thorp

Politicians in Oliver showed overwhelming support on Monday, Feb. 13, towards a newly-formed volunteer group that helps displaced families from Ukraine settle in the South Okanagan.

Council approved a $2,500 grant-in-aid from the Ukraine Nightingale Project, in an effort to support new arrivals in Oliver and organize a pair of upcoming Ukraine-related fundraisers.

“I’ve met a couple of the new residents (from Ukraine), one even working at the Home Hardware in Osoyoos,” said Coun. Terry Schafer. “I welcome them here.”

Greg Thorp, the co-chairperson for the Ukraine Nightingale Project, told council Monday the group will be hosting two upcoming fundraisers to help with the cause, including one at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on Feb. 25.

At least six displaced Ukrainian families have recently made Oliver their new home, he added.

Helping families learn English, set up bank accounts and enroll in schools are among the services the Ukraine Nightingale Project hopes to offer.

Thorp adds that future funds will also help with transportation costs to Kelowna for families’ medical needs.

The Ukraine Nightingale Project started in October 2022 and currently has 10 volunteers.

“It’s been very difficult for them,” he said. “Their homes have been destroyed, their towns have been destroyed, and the infrastructure they had is lost including schools.”

The $2,500 provided by council will come out of the town’s preliminary 2023 grant-in-aid budget, which is estimated to be approximately $20,000.

READ MORE: Fundraising for Ukrainian refugee families in the South Okanagan through song and dance

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsUkraine

Previous story
Ahead of new childhood obesity guidelines, doctors say surgery is an important option

Just Posted

On Feb. 14, 2023, three additional child pornography-related charges were entered in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm against Brecken Peters, 25, from Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man faces 3 more child pornography-related charges

The black-capped chickadee sees the world in detail and colours that we can only imagine. (John G Woods photo)
Column: Seeing eye-to-eye with a chickadee on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is one of 114 fire departments in B.C. to receive a share of $6.3 million in provincial funding for equipment and training, the B.C. government announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funds assist North Okanagan, Shuswap volunteer fire departments

Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.
Resident thrilled with ‘ice caves’ rising up near shore of Little Shuswap Lake