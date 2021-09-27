Oliver man flown to hospital following tractor rollover

Air ambulance took the tractor driver to Kelowna hospital

This photo was taken after the driver of this tractor was rescued and an air ambulance took the patient to hospital Sunday. (Oliver Fire)

A tractor driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance after his vehicle rolled over, pinning him inside near Highway 97 in Oliver on Sunday evening.

Oliver Fire Department responded to the tractor rollover at 5:50 p.m.

Quick work by rescue crews helped stabilize the tractor and assist BC Ambulance with removing the driver from underneath the tractor, said Oliver Fire Department.

Paramedics dispatched an air ambulance which was able to land in a nearby orchard.

The tractor driver was alert and responsive to crews during the rescue, said Oliver Fire. The tractor driver was taken to Kelowna General Hospital for further assessment.

Highway 97 was closed in that area for about an hour.

