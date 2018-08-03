Western News file photo

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Oliver RCMP are investigating a homicide that they believe to be a “targeted and isolated incident.”

On Aug. 2, shortly after 3 a.m., Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP were called to the 8000-block of Highway 97 north, for a report that a man was injured and required emergency assistance.

“Upon attendance, RCMP located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life saving measures taken by first responders, the man succumbed and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said a news release issued by Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages, but they believe this to be a targeted and isolated incident.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Oliver RCMP and the Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section. Investigators are expected to be in the area throughout the rest of the day today and throughout the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP 250-498-3422 or if you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary
Next story
Dutch tourist dies after falling into B.C. river near waterfall

Just Posted

Four new board members for Okanagan College

David Porteous, Juliette Cunningham, Shelly Cook and Tina Lee appointed to board

Residents stand up for an inclusive Salmon Arm

Social media campaign spurred by vandalism of rainbow crosswalk

Rain a welcome sight, but thunderstorms to come

Environment Canada is optimistic about this weekend’s cooler weather.

Sisters-in-law hold annual art show and sale

Judy Coutts and Judy Mackenzie host “Related Styles” at Sorrento Centre Hall

Boil water notice issued in Yard Creek Campground

In effect until further notice from CSRD

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

40% of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course: results

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Update: Snowy Mountain wildfire is now estimated to be 10,300 hectares

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Most Read