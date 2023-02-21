A domestic assault call turned into a man barricading himself in a home for over 5 hours in Oliver on Monday. (File photo)

A domestic assault call turned into a man barricading himself in a home for over 5 hours in Oliver on Monday. (File photo)

Oliver man with access to guns barricades himself in home for over 5 hours

Police had to use crisis negotiator and distraction devices to get the 47-year-old out

An Oliver man with access to guns was taken into custody more than five hours after barricading himself in a home and threatening to harm anyone who came to the door on Monday.

On Feb. 20, at 9 p.m., the Oliver RCMP responded to a call of a domestic assault at a residence in the 5800 block of Main Street.

Although the victim was able to safely leave the residence, a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside, had access to firearms and threatened to harm himself or anyone that came to the door, said police.

The Southeast District RCMP Critical Incident Response Team accompanied by a crisis negotiator attended to assist. Through the utilization of distraction devices and the negotiator, at 2:30 a.m., the man exited the home and was safely taken into custody, said Osoyoos Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The investigation is ongoing and the man faces potential assault charges as well as firearms offence charges.

