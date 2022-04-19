Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue help rescue seriously injured man

The man was rescued west of Oliver and taken to hospital via med-evac helicopter

A helicopter taking off after receiving a patient rescued by the Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue team on Monday, April 18. (OOSAR Facebook)

The Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue team helped to rescue a man seriously injured in the hills west of Oliver on Monday.

OOSAR received the call to assist B.C Emergency Health Services at around 3 p.m. after the man was able to call 911 for help. The ambulance crew realized that they would have difficulties getting to the injured man, and called for assistance from the search and rescue team.

An initial response team of three members, including an emergency medical responder and two advanced wilderness first aiders were dispatched first. Another eight members loaded the OOSAR utility terrain vehicle, and three members took the vehicle out to the rescue.

The man was successfully found, assessed and then brought out to a staging area where one of the ambulance paramedics was waiting alongside the UTV team.

The UTV team worked to clear and secure a landing zone for a med-evac helicopter, however conditions worsened and the visibility dropped to the point that the decision was instead made to take the injured man to the helicopter at the Oliver Airport instead.

The rescue was praised by OOSAR as a great inter-agency cooperative effort with the search and rescue team, emergency paramedics and dispatch and HNZ Topflight helicopters.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.