Oliver Town Hall will be closed to the public due to the foreseeable future effective July 13, 2020 as a staff member is currently waiting to find out if they have coronavirus. (Google maps photo)

Oliver Town Hall closed to public as staffer displays COVID-19 symptoms

One staff member at Oliver Town Hall is being tested for coronavirus

The Town of Oliver has closed its Town Hall offices to the public until further notice effective July 13, as a town employee is undergoing tests for the coronavirus.

Chief administrative officer, Cathy Cowan confirmed that the building has been closed to the public due to a staff member being tested for the coronavirus. The test results have yet to come in.

“This is a precautionary measure right now and I will advise of any changes once we get the test results back,” said Cowan.

The Town Hall employee displayed mutliple symptoms in line with coronavirus such as lethargy, fever and headache, according to Cowan.

Provincial health regulations would require the Town of Oliver to inform all those who have come in contact with the employee that they may have come in contact with the virus, should the test return positive.

All staff members continue to work out of Town Hall at this time. “We have our social distancing in place here. We’re a small enough staff with a big enough space… my job is to make sure everybody stays safe, whether it’s the public or my staff,” said Cowan. “I am being very open with my staff and letting them know if there’s some discomfort that they have the ability not to be here.”

Payment services and other matters will continue to operate online and over the phone for the foreseeable future. Residents of Oliver will receive their quarterly utility invoices this week and will have to pay without using any in-person services.

Residents can pay by e-transfer, internet, phone or cheque.

Critical and essential services, including fire services, drinking water and wastewater treatment, enforcement of bylaws, recycling and garbage collection will all continue in Oliver at this time.

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 cluster identified after private parties

READ MORE: As postponed NHL season resumes, some fans say the lure of parties will be strong

Coronavirus

