Oliver Town Hall reopens to public as COVID-19 test comes back negative

Town Hall was closed briefly as a staff member showed multiple COVID-19 symptoms

The Town of Oliver has reopened its town hall to the public.

Town Hall offices were closed on July 13 after an employee was tested for the coronavirus. The employee’s results have since come back negative, prompting the reopening of the town hall.

Mayor Martin Johansen confirmed the test results Wednesday, July 14.

All COVID-19 protocols that were in place before the closure are now back.

“We’re back to where we were last week with our COVID protocols,” said Johansen.

Only two guests are allowed inside town hall at any given time to ensure social distancing.

