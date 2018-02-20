Canada Fans celebrate in Gangneung, South Korea. (Vincent Ethier/COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events

Comox Valley’s Cassie Sharpe and fan-favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir all earned golds

A golden farewell and debut made for an exciting Day 11 for the Canadian team in PyeongChang.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir continued dominating the figure skating competition, this time in the ice dance, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Cassie Sharpe from the Comox Valley earned Canada’s 19th gold medal in her first Olympic competition in ladies’ halfpipe.

While you were sleeping:

Sharpe not only saw a personal best taking home gold, but also gave Canada its first medal in the event ponly introduced into the Olympic Games in 2014.

When Sharpe realized she won, she told reporters that “my coach Trennon hugged me at the top and it was just the biggest hug and I said, ‘I can’t hug you because I’m going to cry’ and he said, ‘I’m going to cry on national television’.”

Meanwhile, Alberta-raised Rosaline Groenewoud finished 10th.

In freestyle skiing, B.C.’s Simon D’Artois missed qualifying for the finals by two points with the best score of 66.80 off his two runs. Fellow Team Canada Noah Bowman and Mike Riddle both qualified.

In men’s curling, Team Canada topped Japan 8-4 in the round robin, moving one step closer to the semi-final, led by Calgary’s Kevin Koe.

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan is on the brink of missing the women’s playoffs after a 7-5 loss to China. Canada (3-4) dropped to seventh in the standings.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4 p.m.: Curling – Women’s team round robin

Homan will need to win her two remaining games against Britain at 4 p.m. and on Feb. 21 at 3 a.m. against athletes from Russia to make the top four and advance to the semifinals.

4:30 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s big air

Medalists Mark McMorris and Max Parrot, as well as Tyler Nicholson and Sebastien Toutant return to the slops for the fan-favourite event. Today’s results will see who qualifies for the finals on Friday.

9 p.m.: Figure Skating – Women’s singles

Kaetlyn Osmond returns for the women’s singles event for the short program, in the first of two events. The final takes place Friday.

9:15 p.m.: Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross

It’s a night of jam-packed qualifiers in the men’s ski cross. Kevin Drury, David Duncan, Brady Leman and Christopher Del Bosco will compete in the 1/8 final to qualify for the quarterfinal to semifinal to final by 10:30 p.m. tonight.

9:15 p.m.: Curling – Men’s team

Koe plays Denmark in the final round-robin match for both teams.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Cassie Sharpe fans of all ages gathered at Prime Chophouse and Wine Bar in Courtenay to watch her ski to Olympic gold in the Ladies’ Halfpipe Final:

Canada’s standings so far:

CP medal counter

