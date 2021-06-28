The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)

One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood

Witness says plane was seen circling before going down in residential Vancouver Island subdivision

BC Ambulance was called to the scene of a small plane crash in the residential neighbourhood of Hayden Place in Mill Bay at around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

Six ground and two air ambulances were sent to the scene, which remains active at 3 p.m. Paramedics cared for two patients. One was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition. A second patient was airlifted to a higher level of care facility in critical condition.

A witness at the scene said two of those in the plane at the time of the crash were a teenage girl and her father, though this information has not been confirmed. He said the plane was circling before it came down.

This is as breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

NewsPlane crash

 

The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)

Rescue crews remain at the scene of a small plane crash in Mill Bay Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
‘It breaks my heart:’ heat wave taking a toll on pets, B.C. vet clinic staffer warns
Next story
Shuswap Lake being monitored for algal blooms

Just Posted

Following a walk around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm to read poems posted for a vigil on Friday, June 25 to honour the victims of the targeted killing of a Muslim family in London, Ont., participants were welcome to write a thought on a small flag and display it with others. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents in Salmon Arm pause to reflect on Muslim family killed in Ontario

A driver was ticketed on June 26 after police found a vehicle doing donuts at the Highway 1/Tappen Valley Road intersection. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP ticket driver for doing ‘donuts’ on Highway 1

Chances casino in Salmon Arm has announced it will open its doors on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Chances in Salmon Arm to open doors on July 1

An algal bloom gave Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm a greenish hue over the summer of 2020. (Shuswap Watershed Council photo)
Shuswap Lake being monitored for algal blooms