One arrest in South Shuswap closes several investigations, police say

Foot chase nabs suspect wanted in three break-and-enters, collision and other offences

Salmon Arm RCMP say one arrest on Nov. 16 meant the conclusion of three break-and-enter investigations and a collision file, the return of stolen property and the closing of a number of arrest warrants.

Police were called to a break-and-enter at a property in the 2600 block of Eagle Bay Road at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

As officers were investigating that break-in, they followed tracks from the first place and discovered two more break-and-enters to other properties.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reported that as police approached the last residence, a man who is known to police ran from the property with break-and-enter tools in hand.

The officers gave chase and the foot pursuit ended with a suspect in custody for the three break-ins as well as possession of break-and-enter instruments and driving while prohibited. The suspect had allegedly been the driver of a vehicle which rolled over in a ditch in the area.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect in custody had outstanding arrest warrants for other criminal offences and

had been on the run for months, West said in a news release.

