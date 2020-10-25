Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)

One case of COVID-19 identified at Kelowna Secondary School

Interior Health will follow up directly with those who may have been exposed to the virus

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Kelowna Secondary School, the Central Okanagan School District announced on Sunday afternoon.

The person is in self-isolation at home, with the support of public health teams.

Interior Health will follow up directly with those who may have been exposed to the virus.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” the school district said in a media release. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The news comes just one week after an outbreak was identified at Kelowna French-language school École de l’Anse-au-sable. So far, 11 cases of the virus have been tied to the school. According to Interior Health, 160 members of the school community are self isolating after being exposed to the virus.

READ MORE: 11 cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna Francophone school outbreak

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Coronavirus

