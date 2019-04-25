One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

The Lake Country Art Gallery is going to the cats for a special adoption event.

The Okanagan Humane Society will be bringing cats and kittens who are looking for their forever homes to the art gallery.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 4 cat lovers can stop by and pay the $2 cover charge to play and draw the four legged guests as they meet their new families.

The society will also be accepting donations and will be selling tote bags.

