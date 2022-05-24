One dead after fire destroys mobile home in Oliver

The identity of the person is currently unknown

One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Oliver last Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the blaze with two engines and a pair of water tenders at around 4 p.m. on May 21.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames pushing out from all of the home’s windows, ultimately gutting the home.

Rob Graham, with the Oliver Fire Department, says the building was outside of town, with firefighters spending a total of two hours at the rural location.

“Crews were able to knock back flames before making entry which is when they made the (fatal) discovery,” Graham said, the identity of that individual yet to be confirmed.

