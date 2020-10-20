One dead after Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

20-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of a three vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a three vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (File photo)

One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Tuesday (Oct. 20) morning.

The collision, between two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck, happened around 5:40 a.m.

Police findings indicate that an eastbound Pontiac attempted to pass a semi-truck and collided head-on with a westbound Honda. The Pontiac then struck the eastbound semi-truck it was attempting to pass.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

