One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

The plane, a single-engine Cherokee Piper 140, similar to this image crashed near Sechelt on July 5, 2018. (Wikimedia Commons/Alan Wilson)

An official says one person has died after a small plane crashed near Sechelt airport on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast on Thursday, but three others on board the aircraft were able to escape.

Assistant fire Chief Dwight Davison says the three people who escaped were at a local hospital.

He says the single-engine Cherokee Piper 140 came down one to two kilometres north of the airport’s runway.

In a tweet, Sunshine Coast RCMP say emergency health services, the fire department and Mounties were on the scene of the crash near Selma Park.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area.

Selma Park is northwest of Vancouver on the Sunshine Coast.

The Canadian Press

