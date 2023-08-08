One dead after weekend crash east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

One person is dead following a motor vehicle incident on Saturday (Aug. 5) that closed Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Saturday east of Revelstoke near Loop Brook Campground, closing the road for several hours to allow BC Highway Patrol’s Golden division time to investigate.

The crash involved two cars: a Kia Rio and a Ford Fusion. BC Highway Patrol said that the westbound Kia crossed the centre line near the Loop Brook Campground in Glacier National Park before colliding with the Ford Fusion that was travelling eastbound.

One passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, while two occupants in the Ford were transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Personnel from BC Emergency Health Services, BC Coroner’s Service, Fire Rescue, and the Ministry of Transportation also attended to the scene of the incident in addition to the RCMP.

Golden’s BC Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of the crash and asks anyone who may have information about it to contact the department at 250-344-2221.

