Police lights. (Black Press file photo)

One dead, another in hospital following fatal collision near Revelstoke

The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on March 28

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a commercial transport truck and trailer on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

At approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday (March 28), a vehicle collided with a transport truck on Highway 1, about 47 km east of Revelstoke.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 55-years old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was immediately transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden was closed from the time of the incident until approximately 9 a.m. this morning (March 29).

The Revelstoke RCMP are collaborating with the BC Highway Patrol to investigate the cause of the incident.

