One dead in Vernon house fire

Firefighters unable to resuscitate person removed from Okanagan Landing Road home

One person is dead after a house fire in a Vernon neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road around 11:45 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded too and was informed that the occupant had been removed from the house.

Efforts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The outcome of this incident is incredibly tragic,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terlesk said.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with our first responder family and others impacted by this tragedy.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown but is not believed to be criminal in nature.

