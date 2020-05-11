A large plume of smoke was spotted by the North Saanich marina on Sunday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of an individual following a large fire at North Saanich Marina on Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. that destroyed multiple vessels and a fuel dock.

“At this time, we can confirm the BC Coroners Service has been notified of one death in [North] Saanich, and we are currently investigating to determine the cause, with no further information available,” said Andy Watson, spokesperson with BC Coroners Service Sunday evening. “The RCMP have deemed it as non-suspicious. As you’re already know, we do not confirm or release identity as per the Coroners Act.”

Sarah Morris, media relations with BC Emergency Health Services , said her office received a call at around 3:54 pm for reports of an explosion at the North Saanich Marina. “Six ambulances were dispatched to the scene,” she said. “Paramedics have cared for two patient and transported them to hospital. The scene remains active, with the coast guard, fire, police and five ambulances still at the scene.”

Cpl. Chris Manseau of the RCMP said just before 7 p.m. Sunday night that it is too early to tell what caused the incident. He said additional specialized investigators will be on scene tomorrow and he could not give any additional updates on a reported fatality. “More information should be forthcoming tomorrow,” he said.

North Saanich resident Daria Wynder Muirhead said she was on a Mother’s Day drive when she heard the explosion. Another nearby resident heard the explosion from her home.

“It sounded like a cannon dropped on our roof,” said North Saanich resident Donna Timms. “We came running outside and could see a bit of the fire at the dock and within 10 minutes it was fully ablaze. It was such a mess to see.”

READ MORE: Two firefighters injured in late Thursday night fire in Central Saanich

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

District of Saanichfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowmobiler airlifted to safety after spending night on Little White Mountain in Kelowna
Next story
Explosion at North Okanagan pellet plant

Just Posted

MLA irked by budget hike for Highway 1 expansion in Shuswap

Former Transportation Minister Todd Stone critical of $61.1 million increase

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Show and shine of gratitude rolls hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Salmon Arm Vintage Car Club members spend Mother’s Day expressing gratitude and thanks

BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

Scenario on its Facebook page allows participant to be investigator

New talent in region excites Okanagan Film Commission

Commissioner Jon Summerland says talent will ‘enrich production business’

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recruit brings enthusiasm

Nelly joins the force as a police service dog, hailing from Innisfail, Alta.

Summerland Chamber welcomes provincial plans to reopen B.C. economy

Chamber president says premier’s announcement on May 6 is welcome news

Column: What are you looking forward to during uneventful Shuswap summer?

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

South Okanagan man wins $377k jackpot in online poker match

Penticton’s Chaudhary Irshad scored the biggest poker win of his life

ZipZone Peachland gearing up for May 16 opening

The park’s opening was originally planned for April 11

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

Most Read