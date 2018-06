Traffic is slowed southbound on the Coquihalla

One lane of traffic has been closed on Highway 5 as crews deal with a crash.

DriveBC has reported that a collision occurred about 15 kilometres north of Hope and the right, southbound lane is now closed for vehicle recovery. Delays should be expected.

