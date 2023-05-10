One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)

One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)

1 dead, another injured after getting hit by Airbus helicopter at B.C. airport

Transportation Safety Board is conducting a Class 4 investigation into the occurrence at Smithers

One person is dead and another seriously injured following an incident with a helicopter at the Smithers Regional Airport May 6.

Liam MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said Mustang Helicopters was conducting some kind of ground operation when the Airbus helicopter went into “uncontrollable yaw,” rotated 540 degrees and struck two maintenance workers.

One of the workers was killed and another sustained injuries serious enough he had to be airlifted to an undisclosed hospital.

Frédéric Allard, president of Mustang Helicopters, said he was unable to say anything about the incident because it is now under investigation by the TSB.

He also said he could not disclose anything about the two workers out of respect for their privacy and that of their families.

The TSB did not immediately dispatch investigators, but later determined it to be a Class 4 Occurrence may involve fatalities or serious injuries or a small release of dangerous goods with moderate to minor damage to property and/or the environment.

It is also defined by public interest within a local or regional area, but presents little likelihood of advancing transportation saftety.

Black Press Media has learned the identity of one of the victims and has reached out to his family.

More to come.

OTHER NEWS: Real estate sales dip in Smithers area for Q1 2023


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla
Next story
Splatsin First Nation counter-sues Armstrong resident over land dispute

Just Posted

Salmar Cinemas will be sharing a live broadcast of rock legend Roger Water’s Prague concert stop for his current This Is Not A Drill tour on May 25 at the Salmar Classic. (Cineplex photo)
Rock legend Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert to screen live at Salmon Arm theatre

Snow measurements varied widely in the May 1, 2023 data. The Liard basin in northern British Columbia was at 233 per cent of normal, while the Skagit basin was at 47 per cent of normal. (BC River Forecast Centre)
B.C. snow levels vary widely

The treble clef at the end of Alexander Street in Salmon Arm has held a banner with the words “Our Musical Laureate - Gordon Lightfoot” since the Canadian icon’s death on May 1, 2023. The banner will be coming down during the weekend of May 13. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Absolutely wonderful writer’: Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot added to Salmon Arm’s treble clef

The Sicamous landfill has an estimated 13 years remaining in its lifespan. When that lifespan ends, other options for solid waste disposal will have to be decided on for the community. (CSRD image/ Facebook)
Transfer station a possibility for Sicamous as landfill approaches end of lifespan

Pop-up banner image