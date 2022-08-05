The BC Wildfire map shows the Niskonlith Lake fire was sparked on Thursday, Aug. 4 and is located at the southwest tip of the lake in Niskonlith Lake Provincial Park. (BC Wildfire Service)

One new wildfire sparked by lightning in Chase area

Fire started Aug. 4, cooler temperatures leave fewer new starts in Shuswap, North Okanagan

A lightning-caused wildfire was sparked southwest of Chase, at the southern tip of Niskonlith Lake.

The BC Wildfire map shows the fire, estimated at 0.01 hectares or ‘spot sized,’ in the area of Niskonlith Lake Provincial Park. It started Thursday, Aug. 4.

It appears to be about four kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway between Chase and Kamloops.

The cooler temperatures and rainfall earlier in the week have impacted wildfires in the region of the Kamloops Fire Centre surrounding Salmon Arm, Enderby and Vernon, with most having been extinguished.

Environment Canada predicts the high today, Aug. 5, in Salmon Arm and Vernon will be 23 C, rising to 27 Saturday and 30 C Sunday.

The forecast shows temperatures hovering in the low 30s from Aug. 8-10 and dropping slightly to 29/30 C on Thursday, Aug. 11.

