A small fire has broke out near Crazy Creek off Highway 1

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Two wildfires that sparked in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Tuesday are now considered held.

However, near Highway 1 and Revelstoke another blaze has broke out at Crazy Creek. The fire is estimated to be .01 hectares in size and possibly human caused.

The Meander Hills fire near Merritt grew to 6 hectares overnight but is not considered to grow any further.

Another blaze 100 meters west of Lytton Road grew to .90 hectares and is also considered held.

The BC Wildfire Centre is dispatching crews to the Crazy Creek area.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two new blazes in Kamloops Fire Centre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Just Posted

Community centre in Blind Bay subject to theft and vandalism

Items have been taken, cameras spray painted and more at the Cedar Heights Community Centre.

Two Maple Ridge men identified as victims in fatal Osoyoos boat crash

Friends from Maple Ridge killed in Osoyoos Saturday when boat collided with another

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan

Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

Spectacular shows from Shuswap Dance Center

Junior and Senior shows, June 7 and 8, wow audiences

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

South Okanagan RCMP chase caught on dash cam

RCMP chase in the Penticton Indian Bad community caught on camera

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Vernon permanent washrooms delayed

Pressure builds to provide public washrooms even on short-term basis

Opposition to Vernon cannabis shop overturned

Council had previously opposed the application but reconsidered in wake of new information

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Most Read