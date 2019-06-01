One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

Accused set to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on June 4

A banner hangs on the outside of the Salmon Arm Church of Christ building thanking the community for its support. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of the charges against the man accused in the shooting at a Salmon Arm church has been dropped.

Following the attack at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14 that left one man dead and another injured, Matrix Savage Paladin Gathergood, 25, was charged with three counts: first degree murder in the death of Gordon Parmenter; aggravated assault in the wounding of Paul Derkach; and having his face masked with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

On Friday, May 31, Crown counsel dropped the charge involving the face mask, leaving Gathergood facing the two remaining counts.

His next court appearance in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm is set for Tuesday, June 4.

