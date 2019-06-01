A banner hangs on the outside of the Salmon Arm Church of Christ building thanking the community for its support. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

Accused set to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on June 4

One of the charges against the man accused in the shooting at a Salmon Arm church has been dropped.

Following the attack at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14 that left one man dead and another injured, Matrix Savage Paladin Gathergood, 25, was charged with three counts: first degree murder in the death of Gordon Parmenter; aggravated assault in the wounding of Paul Derkach; and having his face masked with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

On Friday, May 31, Crown counsel dropped the charge involving the face mask, leaving Gathergood facing the two remaining counts.

Read more: Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Read more: Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembers as father figure to many

Read more: Salmon Arm church shooting victim speaks of gratitude and love

His next court appearance in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm is set for Tuesday, June 4.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Wildfire Service has labelled the Carmi wildfire as held

Just Posted

Residents fume over abandoned campfires in Fly Hills

Abandoned or improperly extinguished campfires can result in fines

Sixty-six students from across Shuswap attend ceremony at Splatsin Centre

The evening included powwow dancers and a blanketing ceremony

Child’s request to Salmon Arm mayor will be granted

Wheels of government to turn relatively quickly for cycling path wish

New fire burning east of Sicamous

Blaze out of control in upper elevations near Malakwa

Alberta company proposes expanded bus service in Shuswap

Ebus applying to include Salmon Arm, Chase, Enderby and Armstrong in new route

New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

74 new one and two bedroom homes starting at $780

B.C. Wildfire Service has labelled the Carmi wildfire as held

No structures in danger at this time

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Patrick Murphy and Emil Anderson Construction will work together on Hunters Hill project

Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Late Okanagan philanthropist to be honoured with posthumous appointment to Order of British Columbia

Penticton’s David E. Kampe was recommended by the advisory committee before his passing on May 8

Most Read