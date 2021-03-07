One of two Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreaks declared over

One outbreak declared over after two deaths, seven cases; another outbreak remains ongoing in the hospital

One of two outbreaks of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital has been declared over.

A total of seven cases – six patients and one staff – and two deaths were linked to the outbreak in unit 4B. It was declared almost two weeks ago, on Feb. 22.

“We send our condolences to the families of the two patients who passed away and will work equally as hard to contain the second outbreak declared on March 6,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

The second outbreak, in unit 5B, remains ongoing. One staff member and one patient have tested positive for the virus. Interior Health says the two outbreaks are not related.

Outbreak measures remain in place for unit 5B, and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.

The health authority stated the hospital remains safe to attend appointments and emergency care.

