Fatality after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle

The RCMP is reporting a fatality in an early morning crash on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke.

On Aug. 13 at 4:40 a.m., emergency services responded to reports of a roll over collision approximately six kilometres west of Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

The collision involved a semi-tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi truck driver was taken to hospital and police spokeman did not know his current condition.

Police said the investigation remains in its early stages, as RCMP work to determine what factors lead to the crash.

The passenger vehicle was engulfed in flames following the impact, while the commercial transport truck rolled.

“One of our priorities at this time is to establish an identity for the deceased and properly notifying that person’s family,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions at this time to allow a collision reconstructionist from the RCMP to fully examine the crash scene. The BC Coroners Service is also launching it’s own investigation.

DriveBC estimates the road to reopen at noon.

READ MORE: Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have dash camera footage that may aid in our investigation, you are asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TransCanada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction
Next story
B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Just Posted

Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report

Shuswap Watershed Council releases 2019 water quality report

Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

Cannabis cultivation, extraction facilities planned for Salmon Arm

Goal to provide premium, safe, legal products to Canada and the world

Morning Start: The first vending machines dispensed holy water

Your morning start for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Bridge replacement to get underway in Sicamous

Three projects, including the replacement of the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge, may affect traffic

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

Police in Summerland hand out treats with tickets

Positive Ticketing Campaign began Aug. 9 at Summerland Skatepark

Aldo Shoes’ Kelowna store to close permanently

The branch is among those closing as the company restructures to deal with COVID-19 debt

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

What’s COVID-19 doing to friendships?

Life and Faith column by Jim Taylor

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found

The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks if residents are ready for tourists

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism

Fatality after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle

Most Read