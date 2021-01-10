One person killed in highway collision near Enderby

One person was killed and two others sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby Saturday, Jan. 9. (Black Press file photo)

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen claimed one person’s life Saturday evening, Jan. 9.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to the collision near Stepney Road just before 9 p.m. Officers determined in their initial investigation that a northbound vehicle allegedly crossed the centreline and collided with a southbound vehicle. Highway 97A was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct their investigation and emergency crews to work safely.

The driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle were transported by BC Ambulance Services to the nearest medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver and sole occupant of the northbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries.

“The results of this collision are tragic and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to all those affected,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “The cause of the collision remains under investigation and as always, we urge motorists to use caution, stay alert, and be aware of changing road conditions.”

The BC Coroner Service is also conducting a concurrent investigation into the incident and information related to the deceased will not be released.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Armstrong detachment at (250)-546 -3028.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service have no further information for release.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

