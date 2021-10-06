One person seriously injured in second Highway 1 collision near Tappen

Police release details regarding second Oct. 4 collision, first resulted in fatality

Two serious collisions occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Tappen area Oct. 4, the first at Ford Road, near top of map, involved a fatality and the second, at James Road, at bottom, left one person with serious injuries. The White Post Auto Museum sits between the two roads. (Google Maps)

The Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen was closed twice on Monday, Oct. 4, both times for serious collisions, with one resulting in a fatality.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP provided details on the second crash, which happened at 5:20 p.m. in the same area as the first, near the highway’s intersection with James Road.

“A white SUV was travelling west on the Trans-Canada Highway in a passing lane and was overtaking another vehicle

which was also westbound. The overtaking westbound SUV crossed over into the eastbound lanes and impacted a red

eastbound passenger vehicle head on,” he said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle heading towards Kamloops was treated and released from the scene, while the driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm with serious injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. Highway 1 was fully opened about 11 p.m. Monday.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you witnessed this collision or have dash camera video which captured the incident, you’re asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250‐832‐6044.

Earlier that day, the highway was closed for six hours following a fatal collision at 7 a.m. in the same vicinity.

“Early indications are that this was a two-vehicle collision, with the driver of one vehicle succumbing to injuries at the scene,” Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC Highway Patrol wrote in an Oct. 4 news release.

He was unable to provide more information on Oct. 5.

Police said the collision occurred about two kilometres west of Tappen at Ford Road.

Anyone with information about the collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Revelstoke at 250-805-2111.

